From cancer to asthma, chronic inflammation is a culprit for many different diseases. Now, research is showing staying isolated, something most Americans are doing at some level right now, may cause inflammation. But what can you do to ward it off?
The threat of COVID-19 has people around the world more isolated than ever. But could too much time alone impact your health?
A new study found people who are more socially isolated have higher levels of two chemicals that signal inflammation: c-reactive protein and fibrinogen. Doctors believe too much inflammation in the body can lead to overall poor health and many diseases, including cancer, heart disease, diabetes, Alzheimer’s, and asthma.
The good news: you can help lower levels of inflammation by eating foods, such as olive oil, green, leafy veggies -- like spinach and kale, tomatoes, nuts, fatty fish -- like salmon, tuna, and mackerel, and fruits -- like berries and cherries.
Steer clear of inflammation-causing foods, such as: fried foods, soda, processed meats, refined carbs, and unhealthy fats.
Some common symptoms of chronic inflammation include fatigue, fever, mouth sores, abdominal pain, rashes, or chest pain.