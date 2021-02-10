The coronavirus pandemic has forced millions of Americans to work from home. If you enjoy the flexibility, how can you convince your boss to let you work from home indefinitely?
The global pandemic has made working at home the new normal for millions of Americans. And many are finding out they like it! A new Gallup poll shows three out of five remote employees said they didn’t want to return to the office.
Tell your manager why the setup is better for the company and for you. For one, you’ll save time commuting. The average American who drives to work spends 54 hours per year stuck in traffic.
Also, working from home may make you more productive. One Stanford study found remote workers were 13 percent more efficient than their office peers.
And there’s less chance for spreading illness, like COVID-19. You might want to come up with a system to track your daily productivity and suggest working remotely on a trial basis at first.
Before the pandemic, only 14 percent of U.S. employees worked from home full-time. Now, that number has jumped to 60 percent.