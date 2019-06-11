Lauren's Hope: Local nonprofit helps families with brain-injured children

BATH, Pa. - After a loss, some people find they need to do something positive to help others. That's what Lauren's Hope Foundation is all about.

The local organization is taking away some of the challenges for families with brain-injured children.

We think of a fence as a barrier, but this one is an opening. It's a pathway to more freedom for the Munro family of Bethlehem. Scott and Shannon's oldest daughter, Taylor, 13, has a developmental delay and is prone to wandering.

"We would take Taylor outside and it was either constant supervision, meaning you had to hold her hand, or one second you'd see a dandelion, you'd pick the dandelion, and she'd be in the front, that fast," said Scott Munro, Taylor's dad.

It's an example of the many challenges families with brain-injured children have. Lauren's Hope Foundation recently stepped in to put up the fence for the Munros.

"It's been a life-changing thing. Just a fence has changed everything," said Taylor's mom, Shannon.

Lauren's Hope Foundation was created 11 years ago by Ann Flood, of Moore Township, whose daughter Lauren was born with a brain injury that contributed to her death. Lauren died in her sleep a few days before Christmas.

"Despite all the chaos and sadness and confusion and anger, I felt this peace and I knew she was going to be okay, but I also knew in that moment that it wasn't going to be the end of Lauren's story," said Ann Flood, director of Lauren's Hope Foundation. "I knew that I was going to take everything I've learned having Lauren in my life for the four-and-a-half years, her care, her therapy, the research that I have done. I was going to take what I've learned and I was going to help other families."

Flood says it's these simple things, like a fence, that can make a world of difference for a family struggling with a brain injury.

"If I can make their lives a little bit easier, allow them to have a moment when they can breathe at some point, then I feel like we're doing our job," she said.

Lauren's Hope also funds specialized therapies, like cooling caps for babies receiving neonatal intensive care for brain injuries at birth. Flood says their efforts are about improving quality of life for brain-injured children and their families.

"It's not what your typical life is. There's a new normal you will learn. You will find things within yourself you never knew existed. You'll find a patience. You'll find an understanding. You'll find a drive that you never knew was there," Flood said.