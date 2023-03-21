Leaders have tremendous influence on employees, retention and company culture.
As our workplace environments continue to change post-COVID, what changes do leaders need to make to stay current?
The workplace has changed, and experts say leaders of today and tomorrow have to keep up.
69 News reporter Nancy Werteen sat down with Marci Lesko, executive vice president and chief impact officer of the United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley, to find out more.
Watch the interview above or read a transcript below.
"So I know that you've extensively studied leadership, what would you say that leaders really need right now to have the most impact?"
"You know, there's been some really interesting research about leaders and how they're evolving. And it used to be that leaders really needed to use their back, it was a very physical thing. And then it was leaders need to use their head. And what we're hearing is that leaders need to use their heart. And so for me, my particular interest area has been in helping other leaders and certainly the work that I've done myself, in excavating their core values, their own personal core values, because it can then guide who they are, how they show up, and certainly how they work with, coach and support other leaders."
"When you say that they need their heart, is this something that you think has happened because of the changing dynamic of what's happening in the workplace post-pandemic?"
"I do think that is what we're seeing. I think that the pandemic, for many folks, it was an opportunity to reflect on what matters most, so their family, their life outside of work. And so people want to do work that matches their passion. They want to do work that allows them to feed their families. But I think that what we're seeing and the evolution of what we're seeing are employees that are sort of saying, I need to have some balance here. And so I want to be part of something that is bigger than myself, for many folks. And I need to make sure that I am taking care of myself, I think it reminded all of us of the precariousness of life, and the opportunity to really lean into the things that matter most."
"So leaders really have to be aware not only of who they are, but who their employees are as people."
"I think so. I think, you know, there's been a lot of research around emotional intelligence and the importance of emotional intelligence. I think we've seen that with the great resignation, and with, you know, all the work, the interesting research that's coming out about the kind of the new way that folks are showing up at work. And so I think that leaders need to: 1. understand their own, you know, understand their own stuff, understand their core values, understand who they are and how they show up. AND I think employees are really expecting that to then translate into more human-centered leadership."
"Yeah, and that sounds like a great place to work, human-centered leadership. I like the sounds of that."
"That is exactly right. I think we're seeing more and more folks who really find that they want someone who understands them as a person, finds ways to motivate them in in new ways, and, I think it's, I think it's a great thing."