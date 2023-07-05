A new study that included data on more than 30 million adults found that just 11 minutes of daily physical activity – which is roughly half the recommended amount – makes a big difference in health outcomes.
The researchers concluded that 11 minutes a day could lower the risk of heart disease by 17%, cancer by 7%, and early death by 23%.
The type of aerobic activity that produced the benefits was described as moderate to vigorous intensity. Moderate intensity usually means you can talk, but not sing during the activity. Vigorous intensity means you can't carry on a conversation.
Some good aerobic exercise options include bike riding, walking, jogging, swimming, dancing, running and playing tennis. And just 11 minutes a day could be all you need to improve your health!
Maybe the reason you find it hard to exercise is because you have some really ingrained bad habits. Tomorrow: Tips on how to break a bad habit for good.