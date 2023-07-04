We know plastics aren't good for us or the environment but they are a huge part of our lives. Studies show shoppers around the world buy one-million plastic bottles every minute and use five-trillion plastic grocery bags each year. But it's the tiniest form of plastic that could be the sneakiest and the most challenging to avoid.
While this plastic water bottle is easy to see, there's plenty of plastic you can't see. They're called micro- and nanoplastics, and research is showing they are everywhere!
One study said plastic particles were found in 93% of bottled water samples and 83% of tap water samples. Other research has shown these tiny plastics show up in beer, wine, rice, table salt, honey, and even fruits and veggies. Some scientists estimate the average person might eat 5 grams of microplastics in a week. That's about the weight of a credit card.
Inhaling airborne microplastics has been shown to cause respiratory problems, and research in mice suggests ingesting them can affect reproduction. Plastics also contain endocrine-disrupting chemicals, which can lead to various health problems.
While there may be no way to completely avoid microplastics, experts say you can limit your exposure by using your own plastic-free containers, carrying reusable totes instead of plastic bags, and ditching plastic water bottles.
Experts say you should also consider recycling more and buying second hand items.