Suicide is a leading cause of death in the United States, claiming more than 45,000 lives each year. For every completed suicide, there are 50 others that call 911 or a suicide prevention hotline as a cry for help before or during a suicide attempt.
Now there’s a new nationwide number to call, 988, that will get you the support you need.
“My sibling attempted suicide when I was 7, then my dad, then my daughter,” says Erica Kitzman.
Kitzman can’t remember a time when suicide wasn’t a constant threat to her family, and she is not alone.
Every 11 minutes in the United States, someone ends their own their life by suicide. In 2020, 12 million Americans seriously thought about suicide. Three million planned a suicide attempt and 1 million attempted it.
A few weeks ago, in July, every state rolled out 988 as the new National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number. Officials hope the new number will be as easy to remember as 911.
988 can be called from any phone, anywhere. Calls are confidential and free.
The 988 calls will be routed to the already established National Suicide Prevention Hotline where mental health counselors will be available.
Experts say if you know someone who is in crisis, get them help immediately and don’t leave them alone.
“The best thing you can say to someone who is suicidal or having suicidal thoughts is that you’re not going to leave him alone,” said Juliet Kirwan Carr, an author.
But the most important thing to realize if you’re feeling suicidal:
“Whatever problem you’re having, the answer is always people. If you feel isolated, the answer is to reach out to people. If you feel shy, the answer is to go and talk,” Carr said.
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline has been in operation since 2005.
If you or someone you know is considering suicide, call 988.