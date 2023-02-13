Tuesday is Valentine's Day, but if you don't have a valentine, you are certainly not alone. Studies show nearly 50% of U.S. adults are single.
What are singles looking for? Match.com recently released findings in a study on singles and found there's a rise in so-called "conscious dating."
Research is saying most singles are being more thoughtful and taking a healthier approach to finding a significant other. The findings say they don't want a casual hook-up but are looking for a longtime partner.
But finding the right person isn't easy. Dating experts have some advice to help couples find each other.
Studies show the most common turn-offs on a first date are too much talking about your ex, people who invade your space, disrespecting the waiter, being over-confident and talking about yourself in the third person.
Another turn-off?
"There's a tendency to want to be too serious too fast," said M. Clark Canine, psychotherapist, speaker and author.
But to find that special someone, you do want to get serious.
About 44 million people are using online dating services. Experts say don't use old photos, especially if you've changed your look. Stay away from glasses and hats that hide your appearance. Don't use group photos, videos or voice recordings on your profile, and don't show anything negative.
Relationship experts say that often we self-sabotage our love life.
Some common ways are not being honest and only projecting our best qualities, not seeing them for who they are but how we can change them, and ignoring red flags.
One thing we can't ignore is that when we do find love, most feel the wait was worth it.
Experts say many singles are putting less focus on physical appearance and instead looking for someone who is emotionally mature and socially responsible.