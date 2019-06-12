Medicare Part B: Avoid penalties

If you’re approaching retirement age, you’ve probably heard about Medicare Part B, which covers doctor visits, medical tests, drugs, ambulance rides, and more. While this important program can offer many benefits, some Americans are unsure of when and how they should sign up for it.

Retirement is a great time to have fun and also get your health and finances in order. But statistics show many Americans make mistakes when it comes to claiming their medical benefits. Last year, nearly 700,000 beneficiaries paid Medicare Part B penalties.

Here’s what you need to know: you should sign up for Medicare Part B when you turn 65 unless you’re working and have coverage through an employer or you’re working spouse’s employer.

You can apply during the month in which you turn 65 or during the three months both before and after. If you don’t follow these rules, Medicare can add a permanent penalty to your premiums for each year you delay.

If you’re covered under your company but lose your job, you have an eight-month special enrollment period to sign up for Part B.

If you’re still unsure about Part B, check out the nonprofit Medicare Rights Center’s online interactive tool, visit the Medicare website or meet with a financial advisor. But remember, if you want to benefit, don’t wait until it’s too late!

According to the New York Times, Medicare Part A, which covers hospitalization, occurs automatically at age 65 if you’re drawing social security retirement benefits. If you delay social security, you’ll have to take steps to enroll for Part A.