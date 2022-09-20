Mindfulness has great benefits for adults, but what about kids? Studies show children who practice mindfulness increase their wellbeing and their ability to deal with stress.
69 News reporter Nancy Werteen sat down with Maureen Wendling, director of The Shanthi Project, a nonprofit mindfulness education service.
The group provides these mindfulness services to more than 4,000 children and adults annually across the Greater Lehigh Valley.
"Give us the quick definition of mindfulness."
"So an easy definition is it's all about present moment awareness. It's about not ruminating about something that happened in the past or worrying about the future. And when we're staying in the present moment, we're more able to savor the good that's happening in our life and become more aware of the emotions that we're experiencing, so that we can learn to respond rather than react."
"And why is this so beneficial for kids?"
"We've done a lot of, we've been doing a major amount of studies, and we have outcome data to show that mindfulness in schools helped kids with self-compassion, right, and compassion for others, which is something I wish I had when I was in grade school.
"And other things are reduction in anxiety, and stress in kids. So you'll be noticing that some of these topics are things that can help us as adults as well. And also with focus. So this helps with academics, right, and just being able to focus on one task and learn in school. And the age of digital media and phones has made this really difficult for all of us.
"And lastly, I would say it helps with emotional regulation. So we find with kids, it's sometimes hard for them to recognize or name the emotions that they're feeling. And so there's an easy practice we do called 'name it to tame it.' So it's also ade-escalating practice, where if a child is hyper, experiencing hyperactivity, if you ask them, 'What is it, name it for me right now, how you're feeling? Where do you feel it in your body?' it actually calms the child's nervous system down and we teach kids how their brain works. And when they use these tools, how it works in their brain with their amygdala calming down, and it's been one of the really fascinating things for me is to see a second-grader tell you all the different parts of their brain and what happens when they're angry, or they're feeling overwhelmed."
"Now, I know you work in schools, what can we as parents do at home with our children? Like what are a couple of quick tips so we might be able to help our kids become more mindful?"
"I would say, you know, modeling is always my first. I am an adult mindfulness teacher by trade, so as much as a parent can practice self-care and self-awareness, it's really great for the child. That could be just something like when you're ready to walk in the door at the end of the day, just checking in with yourself about how you're feeling and really turning off your work brain if possible, and giving your full attention to your child at mealtimes. You know, maybe setting phones aside at mealtimes and asking the child how they're feeling."
"So it's really important that we understand this concept, practice it and show our kids by our own examples."