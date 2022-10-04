Multitasking sounds like a great idea and many of us are good at it... or at least we think we are.
Experts are now saying multitasking doesn't actually work as well as we think it does.
Several studies show that multitaskers spend too much brain power on task switching, and they aren't actually as efficient as they think they are.
69 News reporter Nancy Werteen sat down with Liz Summers, leadership consultant, facilitator and coach with Advancing Leadership Consulting, to take a look at why. Watch the interview above or read below.
"So all that time I've been multitasking... I'm not really 'all that' as I thought I was?"
"I know, it seems counterintuitive, doesn't it? Dave Crenshaw has a book and it says 'The Myth of Multitasking.' He says that it's scientifically proven that when we attempt to multitask, we're actually losing time, we're losing the quality of our work, and we are adding more stress to our lives."
"So what should we do instead? Because our life is multitasking."
"Exactly. I don't think we can completely eliminate it at all, but what we can do, what he says, is to slow down and be intentional, because like you said, we are actually task shifting. I love this example, Dr. Amishi Jha, her book is 'Peak Mind,' she says to think of your attention as a flashlight. And you can really only focus it in one place at a time. So if it is all over the place, if your attention is all over the place, you're probably going to feel scattered and overwhelmed. I'm sure we've all had that experience. So even though it seems counterintuitive, to slow down, to be intentional, and shift from one task to the next, you'll actually save time, which seems counterintuitive. You'll have better quality output, and you'll have less stress, which I think we'd all like."
"So give me an idea as to during my work day. So I'm getting on the computer and I'm checking email, but then I get distracted by a text, but then I get distracted by -- so you're saying to go with one task full force and just stay there."
"As much as you can. I realize with different jobs, sometimes that's harder to do. What we can do though, if you're working on an email, maybe make sure the phone's on Do Not Disturb or vibrate, if you don't need it for the few minutes. Focus on 'I'm going to answer these five emails, finish that and then move on to the next,' because we all do it. We've all had that distraction, something come up, that if we can stop the interruption and really focus on one thing at a time, we're actually saving ourselves time in the long run."
"Well, and you said it's also making us more productive."
"Yes, you're more effective, and you're less stressed. I mean, we all are doing more with less, it's hard these days. And so if we can focus on one thing at a time, it's really a little bit about mindfulness, too, and being present. And we can actually be more effective."