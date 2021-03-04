This past year has many Americans focusing more on their mental health than ever before.
If you've tried to reduce your stress with yoga or meditation, you may have noticed one thing they all have in common — music. So how can music help you and what kind of music is best?
Research has shown that music can reduce anxiety, blood pressure, and pain as well as improve sleep quality, mood and mental alertness. So how do you curate your own mental health playlist?
Research has proven that music can trigger dopamine releases in several parts of the brain, and affects everything from mood, to productivity, to memory.
"You can amplify that effect once you put a little science behind it," said Dr. Joseph Cardillo, a psychologist.
To craft your playlists, start with two major purposes. One that will relax you, and one that will alert you. Then divvy up the songs into more specific groups, like mood-boosting, grounding or focusing.
"You can constantly use your different playlists to balance yourself," Cardillo said.
Include some songs from distant memories to engage your mind and activate your habits.
"I play those exact songs my mother used to listen to when she and I worked together," Cardillo said.
Our brains naturally synchronize to the rhythm of the music we're listening to, so, to amplify the effects on a run, build a playlist that starts off slower and then increases in BPM as you job. Or, vice versa, if you are typing at work, tailor a playlist with a lower BPM.
"It is like personalized medicine, medicine with absolutely no side effects!" Cardillo said.
Experts say you don't always have to listen to spa music to relax or rock and roll to hype you up. They say what's important is your individual association with the music and forming habits.