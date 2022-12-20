This is the time of year when many of us reevaluate our careers and make some goals for the future.
We may also realize we aren't happy where we are.
If you wake up one day and realize you are in a career you don't like, you may wonder how you got there.
69 News reporter Nancy Werteen sat down with a career coach to take a look at how we get off course.
Dena Lefkowitz is a lawyer, CEO of Achievement by Design coaching and author of the book, "Winning in Your Own Court: 10 Laws for a Successful Career Without Burning Out Or Selling Out."
Watch the interview in the video above or read a transcript below.
"So how do we end up in careers we don't like?"
"Well, this is a question I've been thinking about almost all my life, how do people end up in careers they don't like, doing work they don't like, in companies they don't like, with people they don't like. And it usually comes down to an appalling, astounding lack of data.
"So I'll use myself as an example. I decided to go to law school, why? I heard of it. I threw a dart at what I thought would be a high paying profession, and I went for it. I knew nothing about myself at the time, what did I really care about? Was it money? Was it recognition? Was it helping other people ?I cared about all three of those things. But I couldn't have told you in what order, which was most important to me. So I had an appalling lack of data when I threw a dart at a profession and signed up to do it.
"I also had lack of data about what the work was, Nancy. I was encouraged to go to law school because I'm articulate and intelligent. But lawyers don't spend all day being articulate. We spend most of the day at our desk, researching, solving problems, talking to people, not in court being being compelling and fascinating.
"And I also had no data about the setting in which I would do that work. When I graduated from law school, I could have taken the job in a corporation, I could have taken the job in government, which I ultimately did. But I went into the private practice of law, where billable hours and making money were the most important things. Are they the most important things to me? I didn't know, I didn't even know myself and I was already a lawyer in my 30s practicing law. So this lack of data really messes us up in terms of picking something that will really be a good fit for our values for our personality, for the way we're made."
"So I mean, that's great advice, and when we're all in college, what the heck do we know about what we want for the rest of our lives? But let's say now, we found ourselves in a career we don't like. Is it too late to ask ourselves these questions and look for new data?"
"It is never too late. I am the walking advertisement for that. I reinvented myself in my 50s, I published my first book at 60. And what I would suggest is start with a personality assessment and a values assessment. Figure out who you are first, what do you care about, what's important to you? Is the place you're working caring about those same things that you are? If not, that might be why you're not aligned, it might be the work. But if you start with a values assessment and a personality assessment, you can start making decisions based on data, rather than based on nothing, which is what I did."
"And we're sure seeing a lot more of this since the pandemic, aren't we? This reevaluation?"
"That's right. The great reevaluation, the great resignation, are all part of people discerning now. When they were at home, they started to realize what they cared about, and that they weren't spending all day doing the things that they cared about. They saw how different their values were from their company's in some instances, and the things that they were being asked to do that didn't feel right to them. So there's been a big realignment in terms of what people want for themselves. And knowing what you want for yourself is the first thing many of us have no idea what would make us happy. And starting with a values assessment can really point us in the right direction on that."