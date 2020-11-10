Smart technology can enhance our homes, our cars, and even our wallets, but can reliance on tech over old-fashioned, traditional methods come with a downside? Can going digital on your home open the door to unwanted consequences?
Video doorbell company Ring recently urged 3,000 users to change their passwords after their login information may have been exposed online. Hackers can use that information to watch you and your family at home.
Hackers can gain access to other connected devices in your home through your smart TV, and with some smart TVs, the manufacturer is sharing details about your viewing habits to third parties.
Finally, your smart device failures may not only be due to hacking, but simply a power outage or dead battery. Devices such as smart locks can lock consumers out of their home if there is a power outage and batteries need to be replaced to keep it working.
And don’t forget, smart devices connected to your smart phone become useless if your phone is lost or the battery dies.
Also, always do software updates to fix flaws in security and have a backup plan. For example, with a smart lock, carry a traditional key to open the door in case if the power goes out.