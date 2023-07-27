Back to school is a big adjustment for kids after the lazy days of summer and schedules being all over the place. Educators say spending the final weeks of summer doing a few things will make the transition so much easier.
1. Start your school shopping. Those backpacks go quickly and you want your kids to have the fun of picking something they like.
2. Make some playdates with classmates or bus buddies if you can. It's so helpful to have a familiar face or two on the first day.
3. Rehearse how the first day will go. Be clear on what the responsibilities are. To calm nerves, you could even drive the route to school and show your kids where they will go and which door they will enter through.
4. Research if you need any physicals, vaccinations or forms taken care of before school starts.
5. Think through a homework workspace and considering decorating it and letting kids make it their own.
Experts suggest you organize bedrooms and closets to get ready, but also slip in some end-of-summer fun while you have the chance.