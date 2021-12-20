After a 20-year war, the U.S. is now out of Afghanistan. As a revitalized Taliban took control of the country, thousands of people who helped the U.S. military or took a stand against the Taliban are on the run.
But they are not the only ones looking for help. There are 26 million refugees globally, half of them are children. About 11,000 men, women and children came to America legally last year to build a new life.
“They're taking all the main of the family. They are killing them right away,” said Mohmmad Amin Sahel, a refugee from Afghanistan.
Mohammad Amin Sahel worked alongside U.S. marines for five years as an interpreter in Afghanistan. When he had the opportunity to escape this, he did.
“The only thing that I could take was my family," he said.
It’s the kindness of strangers helping them now. The family walked into Oasis International in the morning, and by the afternoon, a truck full of furniture arrived.
Joanie and Mark Akers started their refugee ministry 15 years ago, after traveling abroad as missionaries.
“I was visiting an Ethiopian family here in St. Louis. I walked in the door, and it was just bare hardwood floor,” Mark Akers explains of the inspiration behind starting the organization.
“Our eyes were just open to what was happening in our own city,” Joanie Akers said.
Mark says, “I told all my friends; you need to give me your stuff.”
To date, thousands of refugees from 50 nations have come through the Oasis doors.
“Everything is different than our countries,” said Hady Matta, a refugee from Egypt and Arabic coordinator.
“They are like my family,” said Susan Jaff, a Kurdistan refugee.
Mark says, “Our goal was to help every refugee that came to St. Louis with a whole house full of furniture, their clothes, English classes, citizenship classes, baby showers.”
Joanie and Mark’s mission now is to help these refugees rebuild their lives.
“I remember one mom saying, you know, I just, I don't want my children to grow up with a war going on all the time,” Joanie explains.
Mohammad says, “I can see a bright future from them. And I’m so happy for that.”
In 2019, more than 75% of all refugees came from just five countries: Syria, Venezuela, Afghanistan, South Sudan and Myanmar. Oasis serves 6,000 refugees each year. It takes $40,000 a month to keep serving the refugees, 70% of that comes from individual donations.