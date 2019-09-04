Saying 'I do' does not have to break the bank

According to a Zola survey, the most popular months for weddings last year were September and October, with January and February being the least popular. While it is important to consider weather for your big day, should you also consider picking a less popular day to save money?

The five most expensive parts of a wedding make up 90% of the costs, with the reception venue as the first at an average cost of $13,385. Consider a backyard or park for your reception. And DIY what you can.

“For instance, the cost of invitations, I think most couples create their own online now and print them off themselves," said Cindy Hudson, wedding coordinator.

The venue marketplace “Wedding Spot” website says that booking your wedding on a Thursday is 17% cheaper compared to a Saturday night.

Also, save by using a DJ. That will cost around $1,000 compared to a wedding band averaging $4,000.

Typically wedding planners range from $5,000 to $10,000, but a day-of planner or consultant is around $1,000.

If you do your own, don’t forget those emergency details, like a sewing kit!

“Bridesmaid standing in line ready to go down the aisle and the zipper split, on her side, so we did a quick safety pin job up the side and took care of that, and yes there’s always some little something that’s going to happen,” Hudson said.

With ways to be prepared for your big day, every year in the U.S., there are about 2.5 million weddings, with an average cost of nearly $30,000.

The No. 1 wedding city in the country is Las Vegas at 114,000 weddings per year, followed by Gatlinburg, Tennessee with 42,000. The most expensive U.S. city to wed in is Manhattan followed by South Florida. And consider saving on your photographer by creating your own wedding hashtag for guests to post their photographs!