Each year, more than 18,000 people in the U.S. are diagnosed with life-threatening illnesses where a bone marrow transplant is their best treatment option.
Thousands of those on the list are children.
One family is working to save as many people as possible.
This family is so passionate about this issue because their little girl is on the list. She needs a bone marrow transplant and doctors say only 30 percent of people in need have a matching relative, leaving they and many others hoping for a stranger to step up and save a life.
Blowing out the candles for a fourth birthday is a huge milestone for twins Mackenzie and Sloane Caston.
"They're beautiful, amazing girls, and they are so vivacious, and you know with Sloane, Sloanie is so resilient," said Keri Caston, the girls' mom.
Born health, 6-pound bundles of joy, Sloane was diagnosed at 11 months old with a rare brain tumor. Despite treatment, cancer kept coming back in her spine, then in her blood.
Her only real hope for healthy life was a bone marrow transplant. Her sister, while a perfect match on the playground, is not a match for a donor.
"As a human being, when something like this gets thrown at you, it's amazing what you become," said Seth Caston, Sloane and Mackenzie's dad.
#SloaneStrong has become a worldwide campaign on the Gift of Life registry, appealing to everyone to get swabbed, especially young adults.
"Between I believe 18- to 35-year-olds is where you get 80% of the matches," said Keri Caston.
So far, #SloaneStrong has inspired 3,000 people to get registered and has helped save two lives, while her family waits for her miracle match.
"She gives me an enormous amount of strength. She is courageous, we call her the GOAT. She is the greatest of all time," said Keri Caston.
"You stay strong for your kids, and it's a part of life, and we hope that there is a happy ending. It's scary to think what could be, but we try to live one day at a time," said Seth Caston.
Because Sloane and her sister are not identical twins, Mackenzie had only a 1 in 4 chance of being a match. It turns out she is only a half match, which isn't enough for a successful transplant, so their search continues.
Anyone under the age of 60 can get swabbed. To request a free kit, go to Gift of Life's website.