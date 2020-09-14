Still hoping to get to the gym but yours isn’t open yet? Or maybe you don’t feel safe going to the gym?
Looking to do ab workouts? Purchase an exercise mat for $15. It’s easy to use outside or take on the road.
Buy a set of resistance bands to challenge yourself in lower-body exercises like the fire hydrant or teaser.
Want to lift weight? Medium weights cost $18. A heavier set costs $31. Or try a kettle bell and work your arms and legs at the same time.
Finally, don’t forget a jump rope which helps with your cardio.
Don’t be afraid to watch yourself. Buy a full-length mirror in order to watch your form.
Want some fun? Use gliding discs for reverse lunges or plank to pikes, and it costs under $10.