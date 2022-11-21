Americans eat about 4,500 calories during a Thanksgiving gathering. That is about twice the recommended daily calorie intake. All those extra calories can mean more pounds.
There are some simple ways to make your favorite not-so-healthy holiday foods a bit healthier.
Holistic cardiologist Dr. Mona Shaw shares some healthier choices.
For deviled eggs, switch out the mayonnaise with olive oil or yogurt. Better yet…
“Scoop out the yolk, mix avocado in there and make a guacamole and put it back in there,” says Shaw, holistic cardiologist at Baptist Health.
For mashed potatoes, mix half mashed potatoes with half mashed cauliflower.
“That's 50% less of the carb part.” Shaw says.
As for the sweet potato casserole, forget the butter, sugar, or honey; roast them and add a little pumpkin pie spice and nutmeg.
“You'll still get the flavor,” added Shaw.
For an even tastier green bean casserole, Shaw suggested:
“Why not just roast them with a little bit of almonds on it or garlic and you know, put a little balsamic vinegar and oil.”
And always opt for turkey she says.
“Turkey, which is like a leaner, you know, than having ham with all the extra sodium," she says.
What about eggnog? One cup can cost you up to 350 calories and is loaded with saturated fat and added sugars.
“If you wanna do eggnog, there's a brand called Califia, they make an almond milk eggnog. It's actually pretty good, but it's lower fat, lower sugars," Shaw says.
Another good tip is to use a small plate. A Cornell University study found reducing your plate size can lead to a 30% reduction in food consumption.