What do you think soil has to do with your health? The Rodale Institute is hosting an upcoming conference to explore this question.
It will bring healthcare providers and farmers together to examine the link between soil health and human health.
The focus here is that good health isn't just about what we eat, but it's also about how the food we eat is grown.
69 News reporter Nancy Werteen sat down with Jeff Tkach, chief impact officer for Rodale Institute, to talk about the upcoming Regenerative Healthcare Conference.