Do you know what courage really means?
The Spirit of Courage awards were held last month to recognize heroes who have risked their lives to save others from burns or death by fire.
These are first responders and private citizens who are nominated by their peers for acts of bravery.
The event is put on by Valley Preferred, the Burn Prevention Network and Lehigh Valley Health Network.
WFMZ is putting on a special program profiling these heroes on Monday, November 21 at 7 p.m.
Ahead of the program, 69 News reporter Nancy Werteen sat down with Corissa Rolon, executive director of the Burn Prevention Network, to talk about the importance of recognizing these heroes.
Watch the interview above or read below.
"The awards ceremony, why is it that the Burn Prevention Network feels so passionate about doing these awards every year?"
"Well, the Burn Prevention Network is dedicated to preventing burns and empowering burn survivors. As part of that work, we hear these inspirational stories. And in the moment of a fire, unfortunately, the heroes get lost. And that's something that we need to tag back and recognize. So there might be a civilian who runs into a fire, and in the process of putting out the fire, that civilian wanders away, and no one knows his or her name. And there are firefighters who go into the building, and then go home and eat dinner and forget that it happened. So this is a moment for us as a society to come together and say thank you. And Burn Prevention Network is thankful that we get to be the conduit for the whole community to recognize and celebrate these heroes."
"And you know, I co-hosted the award ceremony, and you and I sat next to each other. And boy, it was emotional. These stories are remarkable, aren't they?"
"They are. I got the original nominations and cried the whole way through the nominations. And then I had been seeing them in editing, and I still cried through most of the ceremony. We've had a rough time over the last two years, and this is really something that hits the heart of every person. It's humanity, it's people caring for other people. And the stories are so inspirational."
"And as you said, it's not just firefighters, but there are awards given to regular civilians who just happen to stumble into a situation, correct?"
"Absolutely. And there are people who someone grabbed them and said, hey, the house next door is on fire. And while they were waiting for the fire departments to arrive, ran into the building and save someone."
"So now at this point, the award ceremony is over. So you're gathering nominations for next year. So how can people get involved in that?"
"Yeah, so I would say to keep an eye on our website, www.burnprevention.org. And once we have the nomination form ready, it will be on the website. We are looking for nominations for next year."
"So all of this is designed really just to raise awareness in the community about burns and burn prevention. Correct?"
"Absolutely. And also just to take that step back and say thank you to these people who have prevented burns in a very important way and put their life on the line to do that."
"And some of this is tied into your program, Camp Susquehanna. Can you tell us about that?"
"Yeah, so Camp Susquehanna is for youth burn survivors, aged 7-18, who came through a regional burn center in Pennsylvania. And we bring burn survivors from all across the state, to a camp up in the Poconos, where they can just be kids, and they don't have to worry about their scars or missing limbs. They're with other kids who understand the trauma of a burn and what they're going through."
Watch WFMZ's Spirit of Courage Awards program on Monday, November 21 at 7 p.m. on 69 WFMZ-TV, and the 69News and WFMZ+ apps.