It’s the time of year for spring cleaning! With the weather getting warmer, are you doing any spring cleaning?
Experts say it’s a great time to freshen things up, especially if someone in your home has allergies.
Here are a few tips to make spring cleaning faster and easier.
1. First, make a plan. If you haphazardly move from room to room, you can waste time and energy on distractions and disorganization. So take some time to prioritize and create a schedule starting with either the messiest area or the most heavily used.
2. Be determined to get rid of things! Experts remind us that clutter is the enemy, not only messing up your surroundings but even having an impact on your mental health and well being. Studies show a clean, organized room helps us to feel more calm less anxious and more content.
3. Work from the top down. This way dust and dirt from higher surfaces fall to the ground, which is the last thing you’ll clean.
4. Don’t ignore storage spaces and the refrigerator. You might have to start by making sure you have a proper storage system in closets, garages and basements. And of course, the fridge needs an overhaul sometimes too! Take everything out of the refrigerator and throw away expired items or ones that have been opened for a long time that you don’t use. Wipe down the shelves and put things back in with an organization system that makes sense to you and your preferences.
5. And don’t forget about the outdoors. If you have an outside deck, porch or patio, those areas probably need to be swept and furniture wiped down.
If it all seems overwhelming, experts say break down your cleaning into chunks. Don’t try to tackle it all in one day or one weekend. Do what you can when you can and it will still make a difference.