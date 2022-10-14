More than 1.2 million men and women are living with HIV in the United States. And today, getting a diagnosis is no longer a death sentence.
"I wasn’t told about you need to wear a condom," describes Daniel Downer.
Downer has been living with HIV for decades. So has Andre Nelson.
"I’m my mother’s only child. I would break her heart if she had to bury me," said Nelson.
With medications, their HIV is almost undetectable.
With success stories like Miguel, who at 100 was the oldest person living with HIV, we now know that you can live a long life with the virus.
"Is a very treatable condition if it’s caught early and treated early," said Dr. Rachel Presti, of the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.
But the fact is, 1 in 7 people living with HIV don’t even know they have it.
How much do you know about HIV?
What percentage of the population has been tested? The answer is less than 40%! And experts believe many of those are older adults.
"A lot of people still get diagnosed late," says Presti.
Are older adults at risk for HIV? According to the CDC, over half of the people living with HIV are over 50. The fear of discussing sex puts them and their partners more at risk.
The symptoms of HIV can also mimic those of aging. There are many signs of HIV, many of which can be experienced by people without the virus as they age.
Although people living with HIV now have the same or similar life expectancy to HIV-negative people, studies show that they may spend fewer of their years in good health.
People living with HIV appear to have higher rates of illnesses typically associated with aging, such as heart disease, diabetes, osteoporosis, and kidney disease.
Also, a new study suggests that people living with HIV may be more likely to contract, be hospitalized, and die of COVID-19.