Swapping homes saves money on vacations
Over 3 billion people traveled last year. According to Value Penguin, lodging costs for vacation take up about 26% of total expenditures for domestic trips and 21% for international trips.
According to Hotels.com, the average hotel room costs about $141 a night. The average Airbnb costs between $60 and $80 for a couple, but what about just swapping a home with another family?
Where do you stay on vacation? What about swapping homes? Home Exchange offers 400,000 homes in 187 countries. It costs $150 a year or $15 a night. They also cover up to $1 million in damages.
Love Home Swap offers 10,000 homes in 100 countries. They offer three different memberships costing from $11 to $15 per month and you don't have to swap homes at the same time.
Own a second home? Turn to thirdhome.com. There is not an annual fee to join just pay an exchange fee to swap. They use a key system which is based on the value of the home and the time of year, but they expire in 15 months. They also cover up to $5,000 in damages.
Offering you ways to travel and feel right at home!
Love Home Swap offers a two week free trial before it begins to charge you for the first month.
Beware though, a recent study by Johns Hopkins warns that smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are missing in up to half of the homes they surveyed. So be careful!
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Allentown, PA 18102
75°F
TONIGHT
- 0%
This Week's Circulars
Latest from the newsroom
-
-
-
-
- Lehigh Valley 69 News
-