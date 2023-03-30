If you’re on any medications, are you taking them the right way?
It’s estimated that 66% of the population in the U.S. takes one or more prescription drugs, yet the CDC says half the time, those medications are not taken correctly.
Doctors say this can lead to health problems and can make the medication less effective.
When you are prescribed a medication, experts say you really need to ask a lot of questions to know how and when the medication should be taken. You might have to ask the pharmacist or your doctor some questions to make sure you have all of the information you need.
Here are some tips for once you get your prescription home:
1. Know how it should be taken. Some medications need to be taken at the same time every day. Some with food and some without
2. Know what to do if you skip a dose. Sometimes you can double up the next time you’re supposed to take the medication, sometimes not.
3. Know what foods or drinks to avoid. For example, grapefruit can interfere with how the body metabolizes certain drugs. Green, leafy vegetables can interfere with blood thinners, and dairy can alter the effectiveness of antibiotics.
4. Take a pill with a full glass of water. Experts say a pill can get stuck in your esophagus causing inflammation and irritation that can become serious
5. Are you sitting or standing when taking your pills? A Johns Hopkins study found your posture can make a big difference in how fast your body absorbs the medicine, and the wrong posture can delay how fast the medicine is broken down and absorbed—by as much as an hour. The study said taking pills while lying on the right side was by far the best, and allows the body to absorb the medication two times faster than standing.
And if you’re on multiple medications and it all starts to get confusing, experts suggest you make a log and write down what you take when so you don’t miss a dose or take a double dose accidentally.