About 5.8 million people in the U.S. have some form of dementia, according to the CDC, and global dementia cases are expected to triple by 2050.
This is a huge issue for many people, yet it's not something people want to talk about.
69 News reporter Nancy Werteen sat down with an expert on the subject to see how we can remove the stigma.
Kevin Jameson is the founder of the Dementia Society of America, a non-profit in Doylestown.
"So why don't we talk about it enough?"
"Well, there's a lot of fear involved. Right? So when we're talking about a cognitive change, that's a pathology, right? It's a disease that's causing a dementia. You know, our brains are who we are, in many ways, they're our personality, they're our behaviors, it's just who we are. And when those changes occur, it feels scary. So there's fear.
"And oftentimes people judge us, right? Whether we like it or not, that's what people are doing. If we, if we miss a beat, we're judged. And so that leads to a taboo about talking about dementia. And there's a stigma because it basically is saying, that person is less of a person because of their dimension. We say no, that's not true at all. Right? We want to talk about dementia, because it's like anything else, cancer, heart disease, lung disease, you know, anything else that affects us. Maybe suicide is another thing that has some stigma and taboo associated with it.
"But dementia in particular, just because it relates to who we are, and how we present ourselves in the world, that if we kind of let our guard down to talk about dementia, we believe that people may think less of us. And that really shouldn't be the way it is, you know, it's a natural part of life in many regards. You know, our brains do age, just like the rest of our bodies, some more than others. But that's okay.
"You know, we used to not be able to talk about breast cancer, right? Well, now you can go to the store and get a carton of milk with a breast cancer ribbon on it. Right? People drive pink cars, there's pink garbage cans, well, purple and purple type colors are the colors of dementia. Well, why not do the same thing for dementia. And that's how we act that's how we want people to think is it's natural. It's something not to be ashamed of. And once you let somebody know that there is a dementia involved, they're generally very accommodating. And it's usually a beautiful situation, if they don't know, they get scared, and they think, I don't know what's going on with that person. Maybe I should not deal with that. And so it's fear, and it's fear of the unknown."
"So how do we start a conversation even within families? I think there's fear of talking about it. How do we start a conversation sharing this information with someone else?"
"Well, the biggest thing is to do with love, right? To talk about it in this in the scheme of I'm concerned about you, I'm concerned about Mom, I'm concerned about myself. You love me, I love you. But I need to talk about this because I'm concerned for your safety. I'm concerned for your future. Or I'm concerned for my own future, my own safety.
"So doing it with love and not in a kind of an aggravated 'What do you mean' type thing, like 'I just told you 10 times,' stop and say, 'You know what, there's something going on, I need to approach this in a different manner,' kind of get in the shoes of the other person and walk in their steps. And when you do that, you're taking a different perspective and allows you to be more open with yourself and with others about it. And when you clue them in, makes a big difference."