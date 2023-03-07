As you prepare to file your taxes this year, have you thought about putting away some money for retirement? Financial experts say most people don't have enough retirement savings.
The Federal Reserve says the median retirement account is just $65,000, and they say 1 in 4 Americans have no savings at all.
So why is now a good time to change that?
69 News reporter Nancy Werteen sat down with Julie Knight, of Janney Montgomery Scott in Allentown.
Watch the interview above or read a transcript below.
"So, Julie, why are we talking about retirement savings now? Right before tax time?"
"Great question, Nancy. And thank you for having me. Let me first say, you know, my firm Janney, as well as our affiliates, we're not allowed to give tax or legal advice. So everybody should really consult their tax professional for their personal circumstances. But what I can do is ask really good questions. So absolutely, I love to say March is the perfect time to think about IRA contributions, because a lot of people, they got their tax documents together. And before tax day, so this year, it's April 18, ask the question, am I eligible to make a Roth IRA, traditional IRA, SEP IRA contribution? Because those accounts, you have until Tax Day of the following year for last year."
"So why do you think that so many people don't have a little bit more going on as far as the savings?"
"Well, let's compare 401Ks or employer-sponsored plans to IRA. So employer-sponsored plans are beautiful, because the employer makes it easy, right? It comes out of payroll deductions, you know, it goes in for the year in which it goes in. Now, IRAs, the onus, or the responsibility is a little bit more on us to say, Do I want to make a contribution? Am I eligible to make a contribution? Can I afford to make a contribution? How much can I put in? Right? There's a lot of questions that we should be asking and work together with our spouse, with our tax professional, with our financial advisor to confirm how much money or can we put some money in these tax advantaged accounts."
"And you would, I'm sure as a financial planner, really stress the value of making sure we can put away as much as possible."
"It's a balance, right? I think when you're asking the question, you're focusing on savings, right? And you have taxable accounts, you have tax deferred accounts, where you get a tax deduction, or potentially get that tax deduction up front. And then you have Roth, where it grows tax free. So you know, we want to ask how much can we afford to save and set a savings target?"
"And it all is a little confusing, so it seems to me like the best advice is to ask questions of the right people."
"Yes, every year, ask, and you know, it's even asking yourself, how much am I making? How much do I want to put in there? And then actually do it and when do you want to do it? Right? Like, you could put money in for 2023 now, and you could put money in for 2022, now, right? So it's all about getting a plan together and really understanding the rules."
"And get busy before tax time. Great, great advice. Thank you so much, Julie."