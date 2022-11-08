Career experts have often said that having a mentor provides so many benefits.
They say those benefits go both ways, to the person who is the mentor and the person who has one.
69 News reporter Nancy Werteen sat down with Anne Baum, president of Lehigh Valley Reilly Children's Hospital, and Kendal Conrad, modern pop country singer-songwriter. They were originally paired up through the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce's mentor program, and now they are sharing what their mentor relationship has been like.
Watch the video above or read below.
Nancy: "So both of you got matched up during a chamber mentor program, and now you've had a little bit of time in, so Kendal, why don't we start out with you? What has been the benefit of being part of a mentor relationship?"
Kendal: "Well, I joined the program because my job is very solitary. So I'm bouncing ideas off of basically myself. So I joined because I wanted someone to kind of foist my opinions and my ideas on, and be like, is this stupid? How do I make this work? What can I do? How can I be better? And all those things. And so that's why I joined, and I got paired up with Anne, and she was that person for me. And she still is like, over a year later. So it was just amazing and wonderful. So I'm so grateful."
Nancy: "Oh, that's awesome. So there's been benefits for you as the mentee. But the mentor also has some benefits that you're getting as well."
Anne: "One hundred percent, as a mentor, obviously, it gives you an opportunity to share your experience. I think the longer you've been in the career, the more wise you become. And so sharing that with others makes you feel good and helps people not make maybe the same mistakes that you did. But I found in any mentor relationship, I'm always learning from the mentee, as well. So it's mutually beneficial because you have experiences together."
Nancy: "And what's interesting is you're not in a very similar type of business, either one of you are very different businesses. How do you think that works in your favor? Kendal, do you want to start with that?"
Kendal: "Well, it was funny because I got, I was given Anne, and I was like, this is weird. I was like, okay, I was hoping for someone in media, communications, entertainment, blah, blah, blah. And so I, I had no idea who she was, and I get this woman in health care. And I'm like, okay. But I think there's some things, especially like in business and like in life goals in general, that are universal. And so I feel like that's where we kind of excel and where I ask you things, it's these, you know, what do I do at a networking event and not be so nervous. Like these things that I would probably be uncomfortable asking somebody else because of my my persona, and my brand and who I am is very confident and strong. And so I feel like I can be like weak and weird with her, and be like I have these issues, can you help me? And she's not going to think any less of me, maybe and not think that I'm weak or any of those things. She's just going to help me and be like, great, go forth, and be better."
Nancy: "That's great. And then Anne, what do you think about that being in two completely different businesses?"
Anne: "Well, I think there's commonalities to success. And whether it's building your network relationships, having a business plan, setting goals, it really doesn't matter what industry you're in, you need all of those things for success. So I've been actually pleasantly surprised in my ability to assist Kendal and I do think when you're a mentor, you're somewhat of a business psychologist, and you help somebody work through some of their challenges that without having a mentors, a trusted adviser to bounce them off of you can get stuck."
Nancy: "Real quick, Anne, what would you say you say is the number one benefit of the relationship you've had with Kendal? What have you learned?"
Anne: "Oh, I've learned so much about the music industry and social media as a tool. So it's been great. I've really enjoyed it."