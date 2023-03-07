From cherries to caramel, to nuts, to nugget, everyone has a favorite chocolate treat.
Now, researchers have found something none of us thought we were getting.
Researchers found toxic metals in every single dark chocolate bar they tested.
Testing by Consumer Reports scientists revealed 28 bars made by popular brands, including Hershey’s and Lindt, tested positive for lead and cadmium.
Too much of the heavy metals have been linked to lung issues, memory problems and cancer.
For 23 of the bars, the researchers said that eating just an ounce a day would put an adult over a level that public health authorities say may be harmful.
Five of the chocolates tested were above those levels for both cadmium and lead.
But this doesn’t mean you have to give up dark chocolate altogether. The report also found safer choices to be Mast, Taza, Ghirardelli, and Valrhona.
Also, don’t assume organic dark chocolates are safer. In the Consumer Reports tests, they were just as likely as other products to have concerning levels of heavy metals.
There is no national limit on lead and cadmium in chocolate bars set by the food and drug administration.
The National Confectioners Association released a statement after the December report, saying the California guidelines in the study are not food safety standards, and that the chocolate bars studied are in compliance with strict quality and safety requirements.
The heavy metals are in cocoa and chocolate because of soil, and bean-cleaning reduces lead and cadmium in the chocolate bars, the statement continues.