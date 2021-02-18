Everyone has a circadian rhythm that gives off certain amounts of energy throughout the day. Whether you’re an early bird, night owl, or somewhere in between, scientists have found the best times to do certain office tasks based off our productivity cycles. Here’s how to set yourself up for success.
Rise and shine? More like rise and send! The best time to send an email is early in the morning. Receivers are 45 percent more likely to respond since it is at the top of the list. If you don’t want to wake up that early, you can schedule it to send at a later time.
When you arrive at work, start with the toughest tasks while your attention is still sharp. Stressful situations, like making a judgement call early on, will allow your cortisol levels to balance out.
While you still have everyone’s attention, hold a presentation, and be sure to share the most essential information within the first 10 minutes. After that, 80 percent of the audience has already checked out.
When the afternoon hits, breeze through the simple tasks, as you’re not as motivated with a full stomach from lunch. If you’re going to have a meeting, do so at a particular time, like 3:20, so that it grabs attention and keeps colleagues curious.
Since attention levels start to decrease after lunch, aim to set morning interviews. Researchers from Harvard and the University of Utah found that people tend to give their most honest responses in the morning, calling it the Morning Morality Effect.