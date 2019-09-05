Life Lessons

The secret to communicating with your teen

By:

Posted: Sep 05, 2019 06:52 AM EDT

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 06:52 AM EDT

The secret to communicating with your teen

It may feel like pulling teeth to get your teen to say more than yes, no, and OK, but new research reveals the potential trick to getting your teen to talk.

It seems like your toddler can talk forever. But then come the teenage years, and the words just stop. Researchers studying more than 400 middle schoolers and their mothers found that mindful parenting, which emphasizes being in the present moment with your teen and responding to them in a nonjudgmental manner, was linked to better teen-parent communication.

The study also found that mindful parenting promotes a stronger bond between parent and teen. For example, if a teen tells her parent that she got a bad grade in school, it can be easy and normal for parents to quickly react to such news with anger or disappointment.

A mindful parenting approach suggests it’s important for parents to take a moment and pause before responding to such news. This way teens see parents as less controlling and more supportive.

Mindful parenting can ease some of the strain of parent-teen conflicts during this developmental stage for teens while they are seeking more independence. It is also linked to lower levels of risky behaviors in teens.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator.  Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Allentown, PA 18102

76°F

Clear

TONIGHT

  • 0%

This Week's Circulars

Latest from the newsroom

Feature Belt

Southeastern PA
Local artist brings Gritty to life through word art

Local artist brings Gritty to life through word art

Lehigh Valley
Impractical Jokers' Murr sits down with 69 News at 4

Impractical Jokers' Murr sits down with 69 News at 4

Life Lessons
Saying 'I do' does not have to break the bank

Saying 'I do' does not have to break the bank

News
Best cities for hippies
Terrence McNally/Wikimedia Commons

Best cities for hippies