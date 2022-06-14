If you'd like to get ahead in the workplace, what do you need to be able to keep trying without giving up?
69 News reporter Nancy Werteen sat down with Joetta, a four-time Olympian with a legendary almost-30-year career as a middle distance runner.
She shares her thoughts on how to reach any goal. Take a look in the video above, or read the transcript below.
So your dad was Dr. Joe Clark, the famed educator that was featured in the movie, "Lean On Me." So my guess is you grew up learning about having a good work ethic?
"Yes, I did. My father, the late great Dr. Joe Clark. I lost both my parents in 2020, so it was a tough year, but they taught us about discipline, focus, character, being good people. So I learned a lot from my father and from my mother, Jetta."
So you have been so successful, and everyone wants to know the key, right? But what can you tell us about having a great work ethic and sticking with it?
"I think a lot of times people look to me to give them the magic answer. And the answer lies within you. And know your 'A.C.E.' -- be accountable, be credible, and be enthusiastic. And I think those are some of the things that you need to be motivated.
"Motivation is something that is, that you can't really teach, I don't think, I think it's something that's in you, but you have to bring it out of the person. So that's what I've tried to do over these last 20 or so years, as being a leading authority with motivation and achievement, is to bring the best out of you, having people believe in themselves and an understanding that they are extraordinary. So work and live that type of life."
So in our work life, and we want to get ahead and we want to do well in our careers, you must have faced times that you wanted to give up. What happens then, when it's just too much, I want to give up?
"Well, a lot of times, Nancy, what I felt like that, and as I've gotten older, I tell people, your 'why' has to be bigger than your 'why not.' And if you have a bigger why, then when you have those doubts, those self negative thoughts, and people telling you that you can't do something, your why has to be strong enough for you to do that. And I think that as an athlete, as a businesswoman, I believe my why, what is your why. And then once you have that, why you will be able to overcome all the odds.
"And you're self-taught, because a lot of times, people say you can't do something, but you also are telling yourself that you cannot do something. So I say life is full of cans, what can you do? And then those are things that help you achieve your goals?"
Are you surprised at this point in your life? This is your career, you made a huge career shift, at how much you've learned about this subject?
"Well, it's so funny, I never knew that I would be a leading authority with achievement, motivation, mental health. But what I did know is that people liked talking to me and telling me things or listening to my ideas. So over the years, I said, well make a business out of it. And so...the thing that kind of makes me smile is that people want to pay me to tell them this, but I'm effective. Because I don't give you anything that's kind of way out there. It's very easy, simple steps -- have a purpose, get prepared, be patient, get perturbed and persevere. And those are some of the steps that you need to do to be successful. And to achieve your goals."
What would you say to somebody that is... you know, like you said, you don't think you can teach motivation. But we want to have a good work ethic. We want to be good at what we do. So what would you say to somebody that's sort of looking for a little bit of motivation right now?
"I would say to them to take a journal and write down what it is that you want to do. That's the first step, because if you don't have a purpose, then you're not going to be able to figure it out. So write down what it is that you want to do. And then let's start working on some steps for you to accomplish that. So the first thing to do is to write down what you're doing and why you are stuck.
"And then once you do that, we are going to eliminate your excuses. Everyone is saying well, 'I can't, I can't, I can't,' -- you can, because you matter. And because you matter, you must do this, which is again, start with a journal."