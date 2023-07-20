Do you how to stay safe during a storm?
Lightning strikes the United States about 25 million times a year, according to the National Weather Service. And we are entering prime thunderstorm season in our area as we head into late summer.
Experts say there is no safe place outside during a thunderstorm, so your goal should be to get inside.
But at the height of a storm, is it okay to talk on the phone? What about take a shower?
Scientists say lightning is hotter than the surface of the sun and can reach temperatures around 50,000 degrees. It can enter your home through the electrical, phone, plumbing, and radio/television reception systems.
Here are a few things to keep in mind:
1. Stay off corded phones. You can use your cell phone.
2. Don’t touch electric equipment like computers and TVs, but you can use remote controls safely.
3. Don’t wash your hands, take a shower or do the dishes.
4. Stay away from exterior windows and doors that might contain metal components leading from outside your home to the inside.
5. Unplug what you can before the storm hits. Experts say lightning generates electrical surges that can damage electronic equipment.
And experts say because electrical charges can linger in clouds after a thunderstorm has seemingly passed, you should wait at least 30 minutes after the last rumble of thunder before going outside.