Today

A mix of sun and clouds; warm and humid with a t-storm possible late in the day, though much of the day remains dry.

Tonight

Becoming mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with a few showers and thunderstorms; a heavy downpour or two.

Tomorrow

Clouds mixing with some sun, warm, and humid. A shower or thunderstorm may linger early in the morning, and one or two may pop up during the day.