Listening well is a skill all its own, and it can strengthen any relationship in your life.
Here are some tips for how to be a better listener.
1. Listen to hear, not just to talk. Many times we kind of wait for the other person to stop talking so we can say what we want to say. Try not to do this. Try to really listen and show the other person you are engaged.
2. Repeat what the other person said. This way they know you have heard them. Something like, "As I understand it, you are saying you feel frustrated when I don't pick up after myself."
3. Pay attention to non-verbal cues, both the ones you are giving off and the ones the speaker is displaying. This gives you information about what the person is really saying.
4. Don't be distracted. Make eye contact and stay tuned in.
5. Ask questions. Asking relevant questions shows you've been listening and can help clarify what has been said.
Experts also encourage you to monitor your own emotions and try not to become defensive or jump to conclusions. The goal is to hear and be heard in any good relationship.