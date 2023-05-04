Caring for a loved one with dementia can be challenging, exhausting and also frustrating at times. Studies show millions of people take care of a friend or family member with some form of dementia.
With dementia, the loved one we know can change in ways that are unexpected and upsetting. People can experience changes in thinking, remembering, and reasoning.
Even if you’re not directly caring for this person but just interacting with them at times, here are a few things to consider.
1. Be gentle and respectful. Care experts say sometimes the best course isn’t arguing the facts but rather responding in a way that is not combative. So if a person says, “I want to go home” when they’e already home, for example, you can say, “okay I understand. You want to go home. How about we have a snack first?” This diverts their attention and hopefully minimizes their stress.
2. Keep a routine. When things are done at the same time every day, experts say this helps to minimize confusion.
3. Come up with reminders to help the person remember things, like taking medications.
4. Allow the person as much control as possible over their tasks and lives.
5. Get educated about their disease so you can care for them and interact with them in the best way possible.
Experts also suggest art, music and reading as ways to connect with a loved one. And also, a simple, loving touch.