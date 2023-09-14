September is Healthy Aging Month. It's dedicated to giving people over 45 a better attitude about aging.
As a society, we usually have a pretty pessimistic view of aging. We joke that we are over the hill and sometimes feel the best parts of our lives are behind us.
But experts say it doesn't have to be that way. They say age really is just a number, and it all depends on how we look at it.
Experts say to age better:
1. Try to be positive in your thoughts and your conversations. Many times we have a tendency to dwell on the difficulties in our lives. Experts say try to focus on good things and share them with others.
2. Stand up straight and walk like a vibrant, healthy person, not someone who is "going downhill." Be purposeful in your strides, put your chin up and shoulders back.
3. Smile more. Researchers say people who smile more are happier.
4. Actively seek out other people and activities you enjoy. Get out of your comfort zone, try new things, continue to reinvent yourself.
5. Look at who and what you're surrounding yourself with. Do the people in your life lift you up or drag you down? Are you consuming media that's upsetting or filling you with negative thoughts? Experts say take charge and design the life you want.
And keep in mind that many studies now are actually saying we get happier as we age since we are more comfortable with ourselves and have different priorities.