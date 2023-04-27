Making new friends as a kid is usually easy, but as an adult, it can be challenging.
How many close friends do you have? Studies show the average person has about three or four close friends, and 49% report having three or fewer close friends.
Why is it so hard to make friends as an adult? It usually just comes down to people being busy, tied up with their families, or moving around a lot.
But experts say having sincere friends is so good for our mental and physical health but as adults, we have to work at finding friends and keeping them.
1. Be willing to try new things. It can be intimidating to join a new group or activity when you don’t know anyone, but getting out of your comfort zone is how you’ll meet new people.
2. Ask others to help you make connections. People you already know are a great resource to help you find people with similar interests.
3. Volunteer: Being part of your community and giving back will make you feel great but also expose you to all kinds of people you don’t know who might be people you want to hang around with.
4. Smile a lot and be upbeat. People want to be around people who are uplifting. Positive energy is contagious so spread as much as you can.
5. Introduce yourself to other people. Be the one to initiate a conversation.
And experts say one of the most important things you can do is make the time for new friends. They say you get out what you put in.