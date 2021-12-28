How often do you negotiate for a higher salary? Is it something you look forward to or something you dread? If you don't do it, how much money do you stand to lose?
According to Carnegie Mellon University, you can lose $1 million over a lifetime if you don't negotiate your salary. And they say this is especially true for women. So how can you improve your negotiation skills?
"When you give a range, make sure the lower end of that range is the number you're likely to accept, otherwise you wind up negotiating against yourself," said Joel Garris, CEO of Nelson Financial.
So what can you do to up your negotiating skills?
First, experts say, prepare. Consider how the other person will respond, what objections could they have and how can you respond to those objections. Practice your responses with a friend or mentor.
"Make sure it's a conversation you're having face-to-face. Not on an email basis, I think too many people think they can just email and ask, when there's a lot of back and forth in a conversation about negotiating your salary," Garris said.
Also, experts say timing is everything.
If you are feeling anxious or tired, you are more likely to make deals taht are less financially advantageous.
While negotiating, you want to listen more than you talk, financial advisors say. Listen to the answers to your questions. This can provide information to boost your counteroffer.
They say when you do speak up, don't just talk about what the increase in salary will do for you, but what you can do for your company as well.