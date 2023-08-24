Are you at risk for prediabetes? What can you do to stop it in its tracks? New studies from the CDC show that about 96 million American adults—more than one in three—have prediabetes. What’s more, 80% of people don’t know they have it.
Prediabetes is a serious health condition where blood sugar levels are higher than normal, but not high enough yet to be diagnosed as type 2 diabetes. But here’s what’s really important to focus on-you can actually reverse it with some lifestyle changes.
- Cut sugar and refined carbohydrates from your diet. Eating foods high in refined carbohydrates and sugar increases blood sugar and insulin levels, which may lead to diabetes over time. Examples of refined carbohydrates include white bread, potatoes and many breakfast cereals. Instead, limit sugar and choose complex carbohydrates such as vegetables, oatmeal and whole grains.
- Quit smoking if you are a current tobacco user. Smoking can contribute to insulin resistance, which can lead to type 2 diabetes.
- Watch your portions. Avoiding large portion sizes can help reduce insulin and blood sugar levels and decrease the risk of diabetes. Eating too much food at one time has been shown to cause higher blood sugar and insulin levels in people at risk of diabetes.
- Exercise more. Stay physically active by taking a walk, dancing, lifting weights or swimming for 30 minutes, five days a week.
- Drink water. Drinking water instead of soda or sweetened beverages may help control blood sugar and insulin levels.
- Treat sleep apnea. Experts say there’s a link between better sleep and reducing the risk of developing prediabetes.