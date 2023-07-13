Life can have its ups and downs, but how can you be happier? There’s no doubt that life is full of stress, and it can be hard to keep a positive attitude. But researchers say there are a few things you can do to increase your positivity and your happiness.
There’s a whole field of science that says we can have an impact on how we feel, and the first step is awareness.
1. Examine what you’re thinking about: You’ve heard the term mindfulness. Be aware of your thoughts and how they are or are not having an impact on your mood. Try to be fully present without looking forward or back.
2. Practice Gratitude: As much as you can. Some experts say to keep lists and start and end your day with three or four things you are thankful for.
3. Take Care of your physical health: that means eating right, exercising and getting enough sleep. You can’t feel happy if you’re not taking care of yourself.
4. Strengthen your relationships: Studies show our social connections dictate our mood and even combat depression and anxiety. And this one seems simple:
5. Do things you enjoy! Make the time to take care of your emotional wellbeing
Work on building resilience. Life is always going to have ups and downs and experts say being prepared for the good times and the bad is key. Get support and ask for help when you need it.