Do you know your credit score? Experts say you should know what it is, and what it can do for you and against you.
A little 3-digit number can have a huge impact on your buying power. Your credit score can affect your ability to buy a home, a car, and even whether you land a new job.
"Some employers are even looking at credit scores now as a way to screen people for jobs," said Joel Garris, president and CEO of Nelson Financial Planning.
Experts say only 1% of Americans have the perfect credit score of 850. However, they say you don't need to hit 850 to get the best rates when it comes to financing a home or car. You can get favorable rates with a 740 or above. So how do you make that score the best it can be?
The number one thing is pay your bills on time.
"People don't realize how big of a proportion of their credit score that is. It winds up actually being a third of your credit score," Garris said.
Payment history and credit utilization, or the ratio of credit being used compared to total credit available, are the two biggest factors in determining your credit score.
Try to keep the credit utilization under 30%
The next factors that affect your credit score are length of credit history, new credit inquiries, and diversifying your credit. A mix of credit cards and loans can boost your credit.
Too much new credit at one time can affect your credit score negatively, by adding hard inquiries to your credit report. Each new inquiry can drop your credit score by 15 points.
Experts say if you have a low credit score and a mortgage, you'll pay more each month. They say know your score and check on it for free at Credit Karma, Credit Sesame, and Credit.com.