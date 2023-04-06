If you’re working from home, how can you increase your productivity?
Working from home is something that has become the new normal for many of us. But sometimes it can be difficult to focus on work with the many distractions that surround us at home such as your family, the laundry and certainly, the refrigerator!
But experts say there are a few things you can do to focus, stay on task and be as productive as possible. Here are a few tips:
1. Get out of your pajamas! Research is showing that the clothing you wear makes you feel a certain way. So if you aren’t dressed for work, you probably won’t feel like doing it.
2. Set limits for when work will end. It’s really tempting to allow the work day to just go on and on since you’re basically living in your office, but experts say working too much is how you burn out fast and become way less productive.
3. Try to connect to your coworkers and managers. Remote work can feel really isolating and experts say can lead to feelings of loneliness. So try to find ways to make connections which can make you feel more energized.
4. Make sure you have a dedicated work space that is neat and functional. And that makes you feel good. Decorate it in a way that’s uplifting and soothing.
5. Schedule breaks. Use the time you are not commuting to refresh with exercise, good food and sleep. This will help you to have more energy when you get back to your desk.
And try to get rid of the digital distractions like social media and the television since it’s easy to find twenty minutes went by after taking just a glance.