Do you find yourself getting to Friday each week completely exhausted? How can you make your week go more smoothly and give yourself time to refresh too?
Experts say it’s all about getting everyone in the family involved and being proactive about ways to avoid the chaos and build in opportunities for success.
Here are a few tips:
1. Plan out your week on the weekend. Be ready for what’s coming and see what you can do to prepare and be ready.
2. Do what you can the night before, like packing lunches or picking out what you’ll wear. The morning is challenging enough and so taking a few things off of your plate will be so helpful.
3. Take five minutes each night to tidy up the main living area in your home. A cluttered space adds to feelings of chaos. Experts say you don’t have to do a major clean up, but a little straightening up and putting away will have you feeling fresher in the morning.
4. Try batch cooking where you spend a couple hours on the weekend making meals for the week. It’s so much easier to have a healthy meal already made on a week night.
5. Build in some time to rest. You can’t run efficiently on empty. Rest and sleep should be part of the plan for the week.
And experts say during the week, it’s best to tackle your most challenging tasks first. That way you don’t spend the whole week dreading what you don’t want to do.