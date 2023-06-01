How can you have healthier relationships? Studies show healthy relationships have been shown to increase our happiness, improve our health and reduce stress.
Relationships of all kinds can have such a positive impact on us, and this includes all relationships. Research shows friendships, family relationships, even work friends can lift us up but we have to work at it.
Here are a few ideas on how to strength any and all of your relationships.
1. Talk to each other: experts say watching television together doesn’t really count when you’re trying to improve your human connections, so sit down and look each other in the eyes and listen
2. Be a good friend or partner: try to find out how the other person feels. Ask questions and put yourself in their shoes
3. Care for yourself! You can’t pour from an empty cup as the saying goes and so if you feel good and healthy and whole, you will show up more fully to the people you care about.
4. Make relationships a priority: don’t take someone’s love or friendship for granted. Expess warmth and gratitude.
5. Learn how to manage conflict together. It’s bound to happen, but experts say it doesn’t have to be catastophic if you work together to take responsibility for mistakes and don’t say something you’ll regret later.
And experts say be flexible. Be open to new ideas and listen to your loved ones with care and without judgment.