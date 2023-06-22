As the temps warm up and we are wearing less clothing, many of us start thinking about our weight and how we can shed a couple of pounds.
The good news is there are a lot of reasons why it's easier to lose weight in the summer time.
Experts say we digest our food more slowly in the hot weather which makes us feel fuller longer, our metabolism usually speeds up, and we're just in a better mood. Your mood and your mindset are good places to start.
Here are some tips to help.
1. Forget about being on a diet: Experts say you can set yourself up for failure when you keep making your goal a diet. They say your goal should be living and eating for good health, which is really a complete lifestyle change that won't have a beginning or an ending. Give yourself time to develop this new mindset.
2. Get rid of as much sugar and carbs as you can.
Take a look at what you're eating and find the hidden sugar and carbs. Read labels and consume mostly whole foods like fruit and vegetables, which are fresh and easy to find in the summer months.
3. Try intermittent fasting, where you schedule certain times of the day where you will not eat. It can help with an overconsumption mentality and your body will respond to fasting by burning more fat.
4. Eat more protein: Experts say healthy proteins like lean meats, nut butters and eggs help to reduce your hunger hormone and rev up your metabolism.
5. Remember that just because the label says it's healthy doesn't mean it is: Some yogurts, for example, can have 25 grams of sugar. And low fat on the label can just mean more sugar.
Also experts say, remember not to drink your calories and drink plenty of water instead. They say sometimes you can feel hungry but you're really just thirsty so make sure you are well hydrated.