We still have some summer left. How will you make the most of it?
Have you been enjoying summer? Sometimes we feel we have to make extravagant plans to take advantage of what summer has to offer, but lifestyle experts say we can savor summer every day in simple ways.
Experts say you don’t have to travel to exotic places. That would be nice, but they say there are a few things you can easily do right in your own backyard.
1. Think like a tourist would! You can do fun day trips right where you live and take advantage of something in your hometown that you may not have done or seen before.
2. Go for a walk outside in nature. There are so many beautiful parks and places to enjoy in summer.
3. Go to an outdoor concert. Many towns have free concerts in the evenings for the community. Call your local city or township to find out schedules.
4. Have a cookout with family and friends in the backyard or a public park. If everyone contributes a covered dish it won’t be too much work for anyone.
5. Examine your expectations about summer fun. Are they realistic? Try to adjust your expectations to enjoy something simple like a sunset or a bike ride.
Career experts say you can try to maximize your Fridays by taking half days where you can to extend your weekend.