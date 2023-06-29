If you’re traveling this summer, make sure your home is safe from criminals. You should know that studies say most home burglaries happen in the months of July and August because the bad guys know that a lot of people travel in the summer.
Police say don’t give criminals reasons to suspect that you’re on vacation and won’t be home for a few days. You want things to look as normal as possible inside and outside of the house.
Here are a few tips to keep in mind:
1. Make sure you stop newspaper and mail deliveries. That’s a sure giveaway that you are gone if newspapers start piling up.
2. Don’t post anything about your trip on social media. You never know who could be seeing it and be getting valuable information about how long you’ll be away. Experts say post the vacation photos after you get back.
3. Put lights on timers both inside and outside of the house. That way it looks like someone is home turning lights on and off.
4. Make sure you have good locks on all doors, which should be well lit, and you could even have video monitoring so you can see if anyone comes to any of the doors.
5. Secure any valuables you might have so they are put away and protected.
Experts say it’s a good idea to inform a trusted neighbor that you’ll be gone and don’t leave a spare key hidden outside.