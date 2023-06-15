Lots of us will be getting out this summer to enjoy outdoor activities and exercise, but how can we protect our joints?
Doctors say people tend to overdo it in the summer since we are sometimes less active in the colder months. This can lead to joint injuries that can take months to heal.
Experts say you might want to think about easing in to an activity you haven’t done for awhile. Don’t over do right away because you might just sideline yourself for the rest of the summer.
Here are some tips to help keep you safe.
1. Consider your body and it’s needs and limitations. Do you have joint pain already? Are you prone to it with weather changes? Make adjustments to what you need.
2. Watch your weight: Every extra pound you gain puts four times the stress on your knees. The flip side is that even a small amount of weight loss will give your knees relief. Research has shown that losing as little as 11 pounds may improve your joint health and cut your risk of osteoarthritis in the knee by 50%.
3. Choose footwear wisely. Heels, for example, put extra stress on your knees, Look for flexible, supportive shoes that are squared or rounded at the toe so your toes can move around.
4. Warm up before exercise. Start slowly and get up to speed only after your muscles and joints have had at least five minutes prep time.
5. Eat your veggies: Studies show leafy greens, that have calcium, can slow down cartilage destruction and lessen the amount of bone loss that occurs with age, which puts less pressure on your joints.
And handle heavy loads with care: Use your largest, strongest joints and muscles to take stress off of smaller joints. And when you lift or carry something, hold the items close to your body, which is less stressful for your joints.