Back-to-school shopping is the second biggest retail shopping event in the U.S., outside of the holiday season. In fact, more than $40 billion will be spent getting kids ready to go back to class. With inflation costs and shortages, experts say this year is expected to be especially expensive.
From clothes, backpacks, pencils, pens and new tech, the average family will spend $864 on back-to-school supplies. To lower costs, experts say create a budget and stick to it.
Practical Money Skills provides a free budget worksheet that can help you stay on track. Consider buying clothes from a second-hand store or an online site like Poshmark or Facebook Marketplace. On average, you’ll save 50% on designer brands.
BookFinder will compare prices for books, and The Freecycle Network features tons of items that people in your town are giving away, including desks and computers.
Apps like School Supply List help you compile a list of supplies and note which stores offer the best deals. The SnipSnap app converts photos you take of coupons into digital images that cashiers can scan right from your phone's screen. Rakuten is an app that lets you earn cash-back for shopping at major retailers.
Some organizations like the Salvation Army, the United Way, the Boys & Girls Clubs of America and local churches offer free school supplies to those in need.
And one more, Operation Homefront has a back-to-school brigade helping children of military families get free back to school supplies.